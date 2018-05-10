Pixabay

Environment Canada says heavy rain in South OK to miss Kelowna

A system brough a heavy downpour to the southern end of the Valley as far as Peachland Thursday

Heavy rain falling in Peachland Thursday afternoon is not heading to Kelowna, says Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Doug Lindquist said only a few showers are forecast for the Kelowna area Thursday night, and starting Friday a strong ridge of high pressure is building that could keep the area dry.

After Wednesday’s heavy rainfall, which caused local creeks and streams to swell—and in some areas overflow their banks— there was a fear of more rain coming to the Kelowna area.

But Lindquist said only a few centimetres of precipitation is expected for tonight.

He said while there is still a concern about rain falling on the south Okanagan, the heavy rain in Peachland Thursday afternoon was heading for Princeton, not Kelowna.

He said the temperature is expected to rise over the next week and will likely be in the upper 20 C range or even 30 C.

With mid-elevation snow now mostly melted, Lindquist said the concern is higher elevation snow, which in the Kelowna area feeds Mission Creek, the largest tributary to Okanagan Lake.

On Wednesday, following the rainstorm, Mission Creek set a new record for water flow with 124 cubic metres of water per second cascading down the creek into Okanagan Lake.

