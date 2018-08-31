Environment Canada says remain wary of smoke despite change in weather

Environment Canada says the recent cooler and showery weather in the Okanagan has brought some relief to the wildfires and as a result the associated smoke concentrations have decreased across the region.

But because several significant wildfires continue to burn, most notably in the central and northern Interior, and westerly winds will continue to carry wildfire smoke to south, it has issued a special air quality statement for the south Okanagan.

It says subtle changes in the winds and wildfire behavior could cause smoke to return or increase.

“Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help,” says the statement.

“If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.”

