Artist sketches of Chiheb Esseghaier and Raed Jaser, are shown.Two men found guilty of terrorism charges after being accused of plotting to derail a passenger train are asking Ontario’s highest court to grant them a new trial, arguing the jury that convicted them was improperly selected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy, John Mantha

Error in Via Rail terror case doesn’t warrant new trial, Crown tells Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is scheduled to review the appeal court’s decision in a hearing this afternoon

Federal lawyers are telling the Supreme Court of Canada it would be a miscarriage of justice to grant a new trial to two men accused of plotting to crash a Via Rail train.

Raed Jaser and Chiheb Esseghaier were found guilty in 2015 of terror-related charges arising mainly from an alleged al-Qaida-inspired scheme to derail a passenger train travelling between the United States and Canada.

Both men appealed their convictions, with counsel for Jaser and a court-appointed lawyer for Esseghaier arguing the jury at the trial was improperly constituted.

In August last year, the Ontario Court of Appeal ordered a fresh trial for the men on grounds the jury was indeed chosen incorrectly.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to review the appeal court’s decision in a hearing this afternoon.

In a written submission to the court, the Crown argues the convictions should not be overturned on the basis of a highly technical error in the jury selection process that did not cause any prejudice to fair trial rights.

READ MORE: Crown seeks Supreme Court of Canada hearing in railway terror case

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Via terror trial

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man chips tooth on screw he claims was inside pork chops from West Kelowna Walmart
Next story
Doctors, pharmacies explore drive-thrus, outdoor clinics to meet flu shot demand

Just Posted

Morning Start: Some cats are allergic to people

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

Man chips tooth on screw he claims was inside pork chops from West Kelowna Walmart

The man’s wife took to social media to warn others of the danger

Kelowna restaurant landmark up in flames

Fire started at the rear of building that houses Olympia Greek Taverna in Rutland

City of Kelowna inks agreement to support homelessness strategy

Council endorsed a memorandum of understanding with the Journey Home Society on Monday

UPDATE: 84-year-old man dies after falling off KVR trail

A 74-year-old hiker with breathing problems was airlifted to hospital in a seperate incident earlier today

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

Focus on innovation, not alcohol, key to survival for restaurants: experts

Restaurants and bars have fought the restriction of a 10 p.m. stop on alcohol sales in British Columbia

New York Rangers select Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Vancouver Canucks have no picks until Round 3

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

North Okanagan cannabis company in bankruptcy

True Leaf Cannabis Inc. owns 18,000-square-foot facility in Lumby

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

8 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are two people in hospital and 25 in isolation

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Penticton now home to an officially recognized Craft Beer Week

Home to a flourishing beer scene, the city’s mayor crowned Oct. 16 to 24 Craft Beer Week

Most Read