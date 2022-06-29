Ethanol shortage sees Esso, Mobile pumps empty in Okanagan

Imperial Oil expects inventories to return to normal next week

Some Esso and Mobile gas stations in the Okanagan have had signs up saying they are out of regular gasoline.

Parent company Imperial Oil wrote to Capital News in an email, stating that the company “experienced an ethanol shortage at the Suncor Kamloops terminal” because of rail delays in the U.S.

Suncor also replied by email saying Imperial Oil was “not providing enough ethanol to the terminal for blending to supply their Esso stations”.

Suncor confirmed the shortage is not impacting Petro-Canada stations.

Imperial Oil explained the ethanol supply chain is improving and deliveries from the Kamloops terminal resumed on Monday.

The company expects inventories will be back to regular levels by mid-next week.

READ MORE: Some cities rethinking Canada Day parades amid rising costs, funding challenges

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Gas pricesOkanagan