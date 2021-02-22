Ethel Street closed till June for construction

The street will be closed between Raymer and Rose avenues to all traffic

Ethel Street between Raymer and Rose avenues will be closed to all traffic, starting Feb. 24 until June.

Residents of Ethel Street and emergency vehicles will be allowed access.

Detours will be in place for motorists, while pedestrian access will be maintained. Cyclists are encouraged to follow posted detours or dismount and use the sidewalk through the construction zone. Local northbound traffic will have single lane access during this time. On-street parking will be unavailable.

Work began on the Ethel Street Active Transportation Corridor in the fall of 2020 with crews completing underground utility work between Raymer and Morrison avenues.

This spring will see underground utility work from Morrison to Rose avenues and construction of the Active Transportation Corridor from Rose to Raymer avenues.

This $2.9 million project is funded in part by the BC Active Transportation Grants Program and Federal Gas Tax funds.

The Ethel Street Active Transportation Corridor is identified as a key north/south active transportation route that began construction in 2014 and is now complete from Cawston to Rose avenues.

