Evacuated Osoyoos seniors safe and sound at Vernon, Kelowna retirement homes

The seniors were evacuated last week due to the Eagle Bluff Wildfire

A Vernon seniors residence has opened its doors to a number of seniors who had to flee their homes in Osoyoos due to the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

Orchard Valley retirement residence welcomed 12 seniors from Mariposa Gardens Retirement and Care Community Saturday, July 29, when the Eagle Bluff wildfire crossed the Canada-U.S. border.

The Lakeview Lodge long-term care facility in West Kelowna also took in 84 Mariposa Gardens residents.

Now, with the evacuation order lifted, Sienna Living — which operates all three residences — is focusing on getting the seniors home safely.

“We are pleased to receive the news of the evacuation orders being lifted, allowing us to shift our focus towards the safe return of our residents and dedicated team members to Mariposa Gardens,”said Nadia Daniell-Colarossi, media relations manager for Sienna Living. “The well-being and comfort of our residents remain our top priority, and we are taking all necessary steps to prepare the home for their return.

“Before bringing everyone back to Mariposa Gardens, we are following our post-evacuation protocols to ensure that the home is secure, safe, and properly stocked for resident care.”

Daniell-Colarossi said Mariposa Gardens put their emergency evacuation plan into swift action Saturday, ensuring the safety of 96 seniors by relocating them.

“All the residents are doing well and were able to bring some of their belongings,” she said.

The residents are expected to return to Osoyoos in the next few days, Daniell-Colarossi said Wednesday.

“We will continue to prioritize the well-being and safety of our residents throughout this process.”

