Rainfall, increased landslide risk spurs evacuation alert for Sicamous mobile home park

An evacuation alert was issued for all residences in the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and Shuswap Emergency Program issued the alert around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13, in response to forecasted rainfall increasing the risk of a landslide near Wiseman Creek.

A special weather statement for the Shuswap was issued Monday morning by Environment and Climate Change Canada, which warned prolonged rainfall was expected going into Tuesday.

Upon notification of an evacuation alert, the CSRD advises the following:

• Locate your grab-and-go bags for you and your family. Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents. Replenish any items that have expired or need replacement, ensure you and your family members have enough clothing and incidentals for a 72-hour period and have these items readily available for quick departure. See preparedbc.ca for details.

• Contact family members, advise them of the situation and determine a meeting location outside of the evacuation area where you can safely reconnect should the area be evacuated.

• Take care of your pets or any other animals by moving them to a safe location. Make plans for their care if you will not be at home.

• Arrange transportation for all household members. Prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

This is the third evacuation alert issued since an early warning system went into effect for the mobile home park in April. The alert system was set up in response to the increased landslide risk in the Wiseman Creek watershed resulting from the 2021 Two Mile Road wildfire.

