(BC Wildfire Service Dashboard)

(BC Wildfire Service Dashboard)

Evacuation alert issued for 25 properties along Coquihalla Highway

The July Mountain wildfire, estimated to be 185 hectares in size, is burning west of the highway

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for 25 properties located near Coldwater River Park due to a wildfire that’s burning west of the Coquihalla Highway.

The alert was issued at around 7 p.m. on Thursday (July 15). The regional district said that the July Mountain wildfire — which BC Wildfire Service estimates to be 185 hectares in size — poses a threat to structures and residents living near Coldwater River Park. The fire was discovered on Tuesday and its cause is unknown.

The evacuation alert is in effect for the following residences: 5644 to 6705 Juliet Dr. Properties located within the orange borders in the map below are also on evacuation alert.

(Thompson-Nicola Regional District/Contributed)

(Thompson-Nicola Regional District/Contributed)

READ MORE: Campfires, fireworks cause major concern for all, says Fraser Valley fire chief

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in June: CMHC
Next story
Death of young humpback shows tragic impact of ship collisions, 2 experts say

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The largest living cat spans 3.33 metres

A photo of the Bluey Lake wildfire which ignited on July 15, 2021, southeast of Merritt. (BC Wildfire Service image)
Wildfire ignites southeast of Merritt

GoFundMe
Kitimat community rallies to help family of son who died in Kelowna crane collapse

Brad Zawislak is the fifth victim of the crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe image)
5th victim from Kelowna crane collapse identified