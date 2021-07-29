Evacuation alert issued for Cool Creek wildfire

An evacuation alert has been issued for the area around the Cool Creek wildfire, north of Cathedral Provincial Park.
The blaze sparked on July 12 and is burning out of control at 175 hectares according to the most recent estimate.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) issued the alert Thursday afternoon and warned that if conditions deteriorate BC Wildfire could recommend the alert be upgraded to an evacuation order.
The alert has been issued for:
- District Lot 2056S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- District Lot 2200S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- District Lot 2391S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- District Lot 2864S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- District Lot 3235S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, Ranger Station – Cathedral Provincial Park
- District Lot 3236S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- 2211 Ewart Creek Road
All residents on evacuation alert should be prepared for the evacuation order.
