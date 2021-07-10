Evacuation alert issued for residences near Mount Malakwa service road

The Bews Creek wildfire burning nearby is measured at 8.50 hectares

An evacuation alert has been issued for residences located within a one-kilometre radius of the K3 Cat Skiing Lodge by the East Gorge Forest Service Road on Mount Malakwa, outside of Malakwa and Sicamous.

The warning was issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) at the Emergency Operations Centre Saturday evening (July 10). The CSRD said that the Bews Creek wildfire, which is measured at 8.50 hectares in size, poses a “potential danger to life and health.”

According to BC Wildfire, the fire is out of control. The fire sparked on Friday and the suspected cause is currently unknown.

Under an evacuation alert, residents are asked to:

Gather essential items

Locate grab-and-go bags for

Contact and advise family members,

Prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children.

Place pets in safe locations

READ MORE: Small wildfire reported north of White Lake in Shuswap region

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan