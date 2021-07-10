(Columbia Shuswap Regional District)

(Columbia Shuswap Regional District)

Evacuation alert issued for residences near Mount Malakwa service road

The Bews Creek wildfire burning nearby is measured at 8.50 hectares

An evacuation alert has been issued for residences located within a one-kilometre radius of the K3 Cat Skiing Lodge by the East Gorge Forest Service Road on Mount Malakwa, outside of Malakwa and Sicamous.

The warning was issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) at the Emergency Operations Centre Saturday evening (July 10). The CSRD said that the Bews Creek wildfire, which is measured at 8.50 hectares in size, poses a “potential danger to life and health.”

According to BC Wildfire, the fire is out of control. The fire sparked on Friday and the suspected cause is currently unknown.

Under an evacuation alert, residents are asked to:

  • Gather essential items
  • Locate grab-and-go bags for
  • Contact and advise family members,
  • Prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children.
  • Place pets in safe locations

