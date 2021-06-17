Evacuation alert issued for residents south of Lytton

The TNRD Emergency Operations Centre in Kamloops says a wildfire in the area poses a threat to structures and residents.

An evacuation alert has been issued for residents south of Lytton due to a wildfire in Blue Sky Country.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre in Kamloops issued the alert effective 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 17.

The area on evacuation alert is TNRD Electoral Area I and properties on George Rd and Trans-Canada Highway as per the map below.

“The evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary,” the TNRD notes in the alert. “Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

Those under evacuation alert are advised to pack essential items, such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, including insurance, credit and mortgage information, immediate care needs for dependents, and keepsakes if time and space permit. In addition, the TNRD recommends designating a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation order be called while separated, and prepare to take pets with you and move livestock, if possible.

The alert stresses waiting for an evacuation order to be issued before evacuating.

For more information and updates visit www.bcwildfire.ca and www.tnrd.ca/emergency-services.

The wildfire is one of three wildfires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre. BC Wildfire is on the scene of a nine-hectare blaze near Merritt, sparked by a vehicle that crashed into the ditch off of Highway 97C on Wednesday, reportedly bursting into flames.

Another 4.50-hectare fire north of Ashcroft is now considered under control.

