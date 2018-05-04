Okanagan Basin Water Board

Evacuation alert issued for West Kelowna properties

A State of Emergency has been declared in the city

Seven properties along McDougall Creek in West Kelowna have been placed on evacuation alert.

Due to a significant increase in McDougall Creek levels and flow, properties along Hitchner Road and Jennens Road in West Kelowna have been placed on evacuation alert, according to a Central Okanagan Emergency Operations release.

The properties under evacuation alert include:

3974 Hitchner Rd

3982 Hitchner Rd

3990 Hitchner Rd

4010 Hitchner Rd

4030 Hitchner Rd

4040 Hitchner Rd

1860 Jennens Rd

A local State of Emergency has been put in place for West Kelowna to allow crews access to private properties so they can proactively place flood protection measures along creeks. Crews will conduct mitigation and protective work to safeguard public infrastructure that is at risk from the rising creek levels, in turn protecting residents. At this time, crews will begin work along McDougall Creek in the vicinity of Hitchner Rd. A State of Emergency is a measure authorized by the Emergency Program Act.

Residents in the area are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents, said the release.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts, however residents of the area near those on evacuation alert should be prepared to obey an evacuation order, if the situation evolves, said the release.

The public is asked to stay clear of the area and out of the water. Debris, culverts and low bridges along the upper portion of Hitchner Rd paired with the high water level makes it unsafe to pass down stream.

Self-serve sand and sandbags are available across the Central Okanagan, visit cordemergency.ca/map for a location nearest to you.

