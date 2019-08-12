BC Wildfire

Evacuation alert lifted for Eagle Bluff wildfire

There has been no recent growth on the blaze near Oliver

There has been no recent significant growth on the Eagle Bluff wildfire, 10 km southeast of Oliver.

The blaze remains out of control and is 2,632 hectares in size.

Cooler conditions have decreased the amount of visible smoke in the area. However, residents should note that this blaze is an active wildfire and smoke could be visible again due to a planned ignition or increase in fire activity.

According to BC Wildfire, the blaze is still burning actively on the top, but any growth is now predominantly east and northeast.

READ MORE: Air quality statement with mix of sun, showers and cloud

Structures are no longer immediately threatened by the fire and the evacuation alert issued by the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen and the Osoyoos Indian Band has been rescinded. Structural protection units and fire department resources were demobilizing off the fire Sunday due to a decreased risk in the area.

These resources are no longer required as the fire moves away from the community and the reduced threat to structures or properties in the area.

BC Wildfire stated that If the situation were to change, these resources could be called back at any time. Structural Protection Specialists will remain available.

READ MORE: RDOS rescinds evacuation alert for 41 properties near Eagle Bluff wildfire

Crews used heavy equipment, on Monday, to continued to construct guard inoperable areas. While a secured line was installed from the planned ignition that occurred at McKinney Road towards the north and established hose lay. Preparation continues for a planned ignition on the northern flank in the coming days.

On the scene, there are 145 firefighters during the day, 47 personnel overnight team, 10 helicopters and other air support as needed.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Power outage in West Kelowna’s Rose Valley
Next story
RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

Just Posted

Evacuation alert lifted for Eagle Bluff wildfire

There has been no recent growth on the blaze near Oliver

Power outage in West Kelowna’s Rose Valley

The Rose Valley area lost power around 2:20 p.m.

Fifth supportive housing project approved in Rutland

Kelowna City Council approved a new ‘wet’ facility at McIntosh Road and Asher Road

UPDATE: Police deem Harvey and Dilworth to be a ‘serious collision’, cyclist rushed to hospital

Kelowna police have detained one person at the scene

Man shot in Peachland

No arrests have been made following the shooting

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

Mustard plants invading agricultural areas in Okanagan Similkameen

Two species of perennial mustards causing problems within region

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Woman located after missing for five days

Police say police Megan Roberts was picked up by a truck Sunday afternoon heading toward Hedley

Five injured in collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Two people transported by air ambulance to hospital in Kamloops, one to BC Children’s Hospital

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Most Read