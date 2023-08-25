Evacuation alerts ended for properties affected by Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos

More evacuation alerts have been rescinded for properties that were potentially threatened by the Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos.

Properties on Lower Similkameen I.R No. 10 include:

706 Ashnola Village; 713 Ashnola Village; 721 Ashnola Village; 715 Ashnola Village; 717 Ashnola Village;

708 Ashnola Village; 701 Ashnola Village; 704 Ashnola Village; 737 Ashnola Village; 729 Ashnola Village;

719 Ashnola Village; 741 Ashnola Village; 702 Ashnola Village; 710 Ashnola Village; 733 Ashnola Village;

712 Ashnola Village; 711 Ashnola Village; 124 Ashnola Village; 739 Ashnola Village;730 Ashnola Village;

735 Ashnola Village; 128 Ashnola Village; 350 Ashnola Village;

Ashnola Road: 440 Ashnola Road; 435 Ashnola Road; 425 Ashnola Road; 411 Ashnola Road; 445 AshnolaRoad; 650 Ashnola Road; 660 Ashnola Road; 668 Ashnola Road; 670 Ashnola Road.

Paul Creek Road:

321 Paul Creek Road

However, 13 properties along Ashnola Road and Ewart Creek Road remain on evacuation order.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band council and Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) will continue to monitor the Crater Creek wildfire in case significant developments occur and re-instate the alert if required.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has also rescinded an evacuation alert for properties in Electoral Area G:

from 10th Avenue and Highway 3 along the west/south side of Highway 3; to the Lower Similkameen Indian Band boundary;

from 3175 River Road going west along River Road and north to the Similkameen River, travelling to 205 Ashnola Road.

along the east/north side of Highway 3 from the Lower Similkameen Indian Band boundary up to 4354 Highway 3;

properties past 4354 Highway 3 on both sides of Highway 3 up to but not including 4625 Highway 3.

Evacuation orders related to the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire were rescinded Aug 24 for all 96 properties along Grand Oro and the Yellow Brick road areas. Those properties remain on evacuation alert. Willowbrook Road in the Yellow Brick Road area is open to traffic.

Areas remaining on Evacuation alert due to the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire include:

Electoral Area C including: Yellowbrick Road, Orofino Creek Road, Ripley Lake and Madden Lake;

Electoral Area I including Grand Oro and Grand Oro Branch Road;

Electoral Area “G” including: on Grand Oro Road.

More information on evacuation alerts and orders can be found on the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre website.

