Evacuation alerts north of Summerland rescinded

Properties had been under alert because of wildfire risk

Now that the threat of wildfire has been reduced, evacuation alerts for homes near Summerland have now been rescinded.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen lifted the alerts on Wednesday afternoon.

Evacuation alerts for properties north of Summerland and near Okanagan Lake Provincial Park have now been rescinded.

The alert covered 365 Callan Rd., 364 Hwy. 97, 432 Hwy. 97, 500 Hwy. 97, 520 Hwy. 97, 526 Hwy. 97, 533 Hwy. 97, 567 Hwy. 97, 608 Hwy. 97, 619 Hwy. 97, 625 Hwy. 97, 651 Hwy. 97, 655 Hwy. 97, 659 Hwy. 97, 660 Hwy. 97, 697 Hwy. 97 and 27 properties on North Beach Road.

The State of Local Emergency for Electoral Area F has also been removed.

Evacuation alerts have also been rescinded for roperties north of Faulder in Electoral Area F.

The properties affected are on Fish Lake Road, Marsh Lane, Meadow Valley Road, Osborne Road, Relkey Road and Savanna Road.

A total of 49 properties near Faulder were under evacuation alert.

Crews are continuing to work in the area and if conditions change and there is a potential danger to life, health or safety, a State of Local Emergency, an evacuation alert or an evacuation order may be issued once again.

Previous story
Update: Evacuation alerts rescinded for residents near Peachland wildfire
Next story
First court appearance for Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder

Just Posted

Evacuation alerts north of Summerland rescinded

Properties had been under alert because of wildfire risk

First court appearance for Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 260 personnel on the ground fighting fires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Update: Evacuation alerts rescinded for residents near Peachland wildfire

The Mount Eneas wildfire burning near Peachland grew four hectares Tuesday

Truck fire extinguished in Lake Country

A fire was extinguished in the Turtle Bay Crossing complex

Aging cooling system behind B.C. fatal ammonia leak needed replacing in 2010: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

B.C. man faces 70 charges related to disturbing phone calls

Joel Perry allegedly threatened to kill victims’ families unless they engaged in sexual talk

Voters unhappy with BC NDP’s housing moves: poll

Housing affordability top of mind for many British Columbians; majority saying NDP doing a bad job

Smoke from as far away as Siberia affecting B.C. skies

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

Feds say fuel emission standards need to become stronger

This comes as the U.S. considers introducing new rules that could ease standards south of the border

Chick-fil-A announces plans for Canadian expansion

They’re already in the Calgary airport and want to open 15 new locations over the next five years

Prominent B.C. eagle nesting tree cut down

City investigating after tree, near Highway 99, was illegally damaged

Oilsands could eventually acidify area size of Germany: study

Research involved scientists at Environment Canada as well as counterparts in Alberta, Saskatchewan

VQA bottles up Rosters 4-0

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Masters roundup

Most Read