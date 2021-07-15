(Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen/Contributed)

UPDATE: Brenda Creek wildfire grows to 250 hectares

The fire is located south of the Okanagan Connector, approximately 40 km from West Kelowna

UPDATE (10:20 a.m.):

The Brenda Creek wildfire has grown to 250 hectares in size, according to an update from BC Wildfire.

Ground personnel and helicopters are on site battling the blaze. The fire is located south of the Okanagan Connector, approximately 40 km from West Kelowna.

ORIGINAL (7:30 a.m.):

An evacuation order was issued Thursday morning (July 15) for 41 properties located near the wildfire burning at Brenda Creek, just outside of West Kelowna.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) issued the order at 4:30 a.m., due to the “immediate danger to life safety” that the wildfire poses. The fire sparked on Wednesday and is measured at 80 hectares in size, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The evacuation order is in effect for the following properties:

(Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen/Contributed)

Evacuees are asked to register online at the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee

Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool by visiting ess.gov.bc.ca. The RDOS has asked that anyone who is on vacation in the area to return home.

Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, the regional district has asked evacuees to consider making arrangements with family or friends.

Wildfire breaks out off Okanagan Connector

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
B.C. Wildfires 2021

