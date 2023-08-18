Evacuation order issued for Adams Lake properties in Shuswap

Ferry service closed except for evacuees, emergency services

A number of properties on Rawson Road as well as the northern reach of Tsútswecw Park are under an evacuation due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Shuswap Emergency Program photo)

A number of properties on Rawson Road as well as the northern reach of Tsútswecw Park are under an evacuation due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Shuswap Emergency Program photo)

Communities at Adams Lake are once more under an evacuation order due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued the order for the Dorian Bay, Woolford Point and Enns Reach communities around noon on Friday, Aug. 18. The order is due to the risk of wildfire and unburnt fuel near the Adams Lake ferry terminal, which is now open only for evacuees and emergency services.

Properties from 2597 to 2900 Rawson Road and the northern reach of Tsútswecw Park must evacuate immediately, as the wildfire is causing an immediate risk to public safety due to the potential threat to the ferry operation, the CSRD said.

Evacuees must register with Emergency Support Services located at the Quaaout Lodge at 1663 Little Shuswap Road.

Those who need assistance with transportation from the area can call 250-833-350.

Evacuees are advised to close and lock all windows and doors, shut off gas and electrical appliances aside from refrigerators and freezers, gather their families and take pets in kennels or on a leash.

Take critical items only if they are immediately available, the CSRD advises.

People are advised not to use more vehicles than needed. If time permits, check with neighbours and assist those with special needs.

READ MORE: Planned ignition helps reduce southern movement of Shuswap wildfire

READ MORE: Evacuation order issued for several North Shuswap properties

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2023Fire evacuationSalmon Armwildfire

Love The Kelowna Capital News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Glenmore Landfill closed to all residents in Kelowna
Next story
‘Dangerous thunderstorms’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

Just Posted

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Relief efforts underway for those affected by Okanagan wildfires

(Photo contributed)
Okanagan wildfires suspend curbside garbage and recycling services

A boil water notice was issued for the Rose Valley Water service area Friday, Aug. 18, 2022. (File image)
McDougall Creek wildfire prompts boil water notice in West Kelowna

The McDougall Creek wildfire near West Kelowna continues to grow Friday morning after growing significantly overnight. Authorities have ordered thousands of individuals to evacuate the West Kelowna. Several areas in Kelowna on the eastern side of Okanagan Lake are also subject to evacuation orders after the fire had jumped the lake as high winds continue to sweep across the region. (Grant Rammel/Facebook)
YMCA Okanagan lends helping hand during wildfires