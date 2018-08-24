Evacuation order issued for Cathedral Lakes Lodge

The order was issued at noon as a result of the ongoing Cool Creek wildfire

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an evacuation order for Cathedral Lakes Lodge due to the Cool Creek wildfire that came into effect at noon.

Ewart Creek Road, Cathedral Lakes Lodge Basecamp, is also included in the evacuation order.

Residents are advised to leave the area immediately, bringing along critical items and pets. Ensure all windows and doors on your property are shut and that gas and electrical apliances are shut off.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the Cool Creek wildfire is currently listed as out of control. The fire is estimated at 6,900 hectares.

An area restriction was also implemented by BC Wildfire on Friday for Crown land in the vicinity of the Cool Creek wildfire to protect public safety and to ensure the safety of firefighting personnel. The order will remain in place until noon Sept. 15, or until it is rescinded.

Under the order, a person must not remain in the restricted area without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Air, unless the person enters the area only in the course of travelling to or from their principle residence that is not under evacuation order, travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities, travelling to or from a leased property for the purposes of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property that is not under an evacuation order or to participate in agricultural activities on private or leased properties.

Steep, inaccessible terrain and aggressive fire behaviour are both challenges facing crews battling the blaze. Crews are currently trying to re-establish anchor points in safe zones and build control lines.

BC Wildfire said any increases in wind will create the potential for aggressive fire behaviour. On Thursday, the fire spotted across the Ashnola Forest Service Road and exhibited aggressive fire behaviour.

This is the second evacuation order this month for Cathedral Lakes Lodge. During the first evacuation, on Aug. 1, 80 people were transported during two trips in a controlled and safe manner.

Anyone requiring Emergency Social Services can call 250-486-1890. Click here to view the official evacuation alert.

