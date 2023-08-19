Traffic on Highway 1 gets turned around in Sorrento due to a wildfire burning west of the community on Saturday morning, Aug. 19, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Traffic on Highway 1 gets turned around in Sorrento due to a wildfire burning west of the community on Saturday morning, Aug. 19, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Evacuation order issued for Sorrento/Skimikin areas in the Shuswap

Evacuation alert issued for Tappen near Salmon Arm

The number of evacuation orders in the Shuswap continues to grow, with the latest issued for the Sorrento and Skimikin areas.

The order, as well as an alert, were issued by Columbia Shuswap Regional District at 1:13 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. The alert includes western parts of Blind Bay and Notch Hill in Electoral Area G, as well as Tappen in Electoral Area C.

The CSRD said anyone in the evacuation order area must leave the area immediately.

Those who need assistance with transportation from the area can call 250-833-3350.

Evacuees are advised to close and lock all windows and doors, shut off gas and electrical appliances aside from refrigerators and freezers, gather their families and take pets in kennels or on a leash.

Take critical items only if they are immediately available, the CSRD advises.

People are advised not to use more vehicles than needed. If time permits, check with neighbours and assist those with special needs. If you are evacuated and need help with livestock, call the Agricultural Line at the Emergency Operations Centre: 250-833-3399.

As of Saturday, emergency services in Salmon Arm were being provided at the 5th Avenue 50 Plus Activity Centre, located at 170 5th Ave. SE.

Read more: B.C. WILDFIRES: Non-essential travel restricted to many Okanagan communities

Read more: Wildfires force cancellation of Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsColumbia Shuswap Regional DistrictShuswap

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Community leaders urge calm and patience as crews battle Okanagan wildfires
Next story
‘We are an army out there’: West Kelowna fire chief

Just Posted

The Hatching Post in West Kelowna is serving free hot dogs to evacuees and frontline workers to help during wildfires. (@thehatchingpost/Instagram)
West Kelowna’s Hatching Post restaurant serving up hot dogs to help evacuees

Restaurants Made in India and Quesada is working with the Kelowna Hindu Cultural Society to give food out to evacuees in Kelowna and West Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Kelowna Hindu Cultural Society donates food to evacuees

A do not consume water order is in place for Rose Valley in West Kelowna because of the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Grant Rammel/Facebook)
Do not consume water order in place for parts of West Kelowna due to wildfire

A couple watching their neighbourhood burn after being evacuated from West Kelowna on Aug. 17. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Cities on fire: 24 hours in Central Okanagan’s state of emergency