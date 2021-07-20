Evacuation order mostly lifted 1 week after deadly Kelowna crane collapse

One property, a seniors’ building directly behind the construction site, remains on evacuation order

Crews finished dismantling the remainder of the collapsed crane on July 19, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

More than a week after a crane toppled at a downtown Kelowna construction site, killing five people, most residents in the vicinity are allowed to return home.

The remainder of the crane was taken down on Monday, allowing emergency officials to lift the evacuation order for all but one property — 1450 Bertram Street, the seniors’ apartment directly behind the construction site that was severely damaged by the crane’s fall.

Power has been restored to all properties in the area but gas will not be restored until later this week at 1441 St. Paul Street, 1449 St. Paul Street, 1461 St. Paul Street and 1450 Bertram Street.

The evacuation order has been lifted for the following addresses:

