Evacuation order remains in effect for downtown Kelowna as crane disassembly continues

Outside experts are being brought in to aid in the disassembly and removal of the collapsed crane

An evacuation order for addresses around the crane collapse remains in effect as outside experts are being brought in to aid in the disassembly of the crane.

The evacuation order remains in effect for the following addresses:

1450 Bertram Street

1464 Bertram Street

1468 Bertram Street

1476 Bertram Street

1488 Bertram Street

1441 St. Paul Street

100, 1449 St. Paul Street

101, 1449 St. Paul Street

204 1449 St. Paul Street

204A 1449 St. Paul Street

100 1461 St. Paul Street

105, 1449 St. Paul Street

106 1449 St. Paul Street

200 1449 St. Paul Street

200A 1449 St. Paul Street

201 1449 St. Paul Street

202 1449 St. Paul Street

203 1449 St. Paul Street

203A 1449 St. Paul Street

200 1461 St. Paul Street

1471 St. Paul Street

The incident area is still considered unsafe and unstable, said Central Okanagan Emergency Operations in a statement. It is not anticipated that the evacuation order will be lifted before Monday, July 19. The public is asked to respect any remaining road/sidewalk closures, fencing and signage to allow crews and emergency personnel to perform their duties.

