The property owners can now go home

Flood damage in lower Glenrosa area of West Kelowna. Photo: Capital News files

An evacuation order for one property on Capri Road in West Kelowna has been rescinded.

States of local emergency remain in effect for Kelowna, West Kelowna, and the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

For more information, visit www.cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.