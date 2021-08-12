Evacuation orders re-issued for Westside residents due to White Rock wildfire

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations gives residents until 2 p.m. Aug. 12 to get out

In response to the White Rock Lake wildfire, an evacuation order has been re-issued, effective 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, for residents of Fintry, La Casa and Shalal Road within RDCO’s Central Okanagan West Electoral Area. Residents south of the ‘Valley of the Sun’, along Westside Road from Upper Fintry through La Casa including 6409 Westside Rd., have until 2 p.m. to gather their belongings and exit the area by travelling south on Westside Road (no north access).

The re-issued evacuation order includes 608 properties from 6916 Barcelona Dr. E (south end) to 7355N Westside Rd. (north end), including the following roads:

• Barcelona Dr E

• Dunwaters Rd

• Fairbridge Rd

• Fintry Delta Rd

• Fintry Provincial Park

• Gray Rd

• Kelly Pl

• La Palma Loop

• Madrid Way

• Marbella Loop

• Morden Rd

• Muir Rd

• Santa Fe Way

• Santiago Loop

• Shalal Rd

• Shorts Rd

• Terazona Dr

• Toledo Dr

• Valencia Way

• Verona Loop

• Westside Rd (6409 Westside Rd to 7355 Westside Rd)

• Westside Rd N (6445N Westside Rd to 6808N Westside Rd)

• Wood Rd

A detailed map showing properties under Evacuation Order or Alert is available at cordemergency.ca.

Sections of Westside Road through evacuation areas will be closed and residents are not able to travel north to Vernon. Visit drivebc.caopen_in_new for road closure details.

Residents on evacuation order should expect to be away from their homes for an extended period of time and report to Emergency Social Services (ESS).

An ESS reception centre for evacuated residents is located at 1480 Sutherland Ave., in Kelowna. ESS volunteers are available, as needed, to help affected Central Okanagan residents. Evacuated residents must report to the reception centre to receive assistance and lodging. Evacuees can pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.caopen_in_new but still need to visit the ESS Reception Centre in order to receive the appropriate supplier forms as specific paperwork is required in order to access these services.

Residents on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their home on short notice. Information and links to help with emergency preparations is available at cordemergency.ca/beprepared.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts. RCMP will regularly patrol the evacuated area. The protection and safety of first responders and residents remains the top priority.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

• Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

• Please only call 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

• Call *5555 on a cell phone to report a wildfire.

• Monitor cordemergency.ca, facebook.com/cordemergencyopen_in_new or twitter.com/CO_emergopen_in_new for official situation updates and preparedness information

For more information about this wildfire, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

