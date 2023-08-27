Update: Twin Lakes wildfire coud be held within days, says BC Wildfire

There are 66 firefighters responding to the Upper Park Rill wildfire, including two danger tree fallers. (BC Wildfire Service)

Sunday update: 3 p.m.

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire is on its way to be contained, said BC Wildfire Service on Sunday.

“We want to be able to move that fire to being held but we aren’t quite there. We are still a few days yet,” said BCWS information officer Scott Southwell working on the Crater Creek Complex.

Conditions on the Twin Lakes fire have been benign for days but fire behaviour could increase Sunday afternoon with temperatures climbing near 30 C.

“There are pockets of unburned fuel that may come alive. We will be able to see that from the air and target those hot spots with aerial supports,” said Southwell.

“On a whole, the fire is staying within its perimeters. The north end is complete and now we are working on the south to link the east and the west near Taylor Lake.”

Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

Residents in the Twin Lakes and Willowbrook area have been returning to their homes and returning back to normal life after being evacuated since Friday, Aug. 18 when the Upper Park Rill Creek fire erupted.

All evacuation orders for the wildfire in Twin Lakes have been lifted.

Evacuation orders for the last 96 properties within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen were rescinded Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the 1,830-hectare blaze has seen no growth since Aug. 22.

Information officer Scott Southwell said on Aug. 26 that the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire remains out of control, but they are making good progress.

“We have noticed that as the day warms, smoke is popping up and that’s keeping our water-bombing aircraft pretty busy,” he said. “Firefighters are on the ground assisted by heavy equipment and continue to construct and strengthen the guards heading south, on both the east and west perimeters.”

Southwell added there is still work to do before they can get to say they are containing it.

There are currently 66 firefighters responding to this wildfire, including two danger tree fallers.

BCWS also said cattle scattered in and around the fire ground remains a concern.

READ MORE: Twin Lakes wildfire still 1,830 hectares as crews work under favourable conditions

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsPenticton