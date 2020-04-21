‘Every action counts’: B.C. reports 1 new death, 25 new cases of COVID-19

B.C. has reported one new death and 25 new cases as the total number of positive tests in grows to 1,724 on Tuesday (April 21).

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the number of hospitalized patients was at 109, with 51 in ICU. The person who died was a senior at a longterm care facility in Vancouver Coastal Health. Henry said 1,041 people have recovered.

“We need to stay vigilant, we need to stay connected,” she said. “We will find out new normal but this is not the time to lessen our guard.”

READ MORE: B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus