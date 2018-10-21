Every vote counts: 10 tightest races in B.C.’s municipal elections

Peachland saw their election decided by just one vote

Voters are always told to head to the polls because “every vote counts” and the 2018 municipal elections proved it.

In B.C., at least 10 cities saw a mayoral winner pull ahead by less than 100 votes.

Many of those wins came with incumbents being knocked out by an upstart candidate.

The most neck-and-neck race goes to Peachland, where Harry Gough beat out incumbent Cindy Fortin by just one vote with 804 votes to Fortin’s 803.

Both North Cowichan and Port Edward saw their mayors elected by only 10 votes.

In North Cowichan, Al Siebring knocked out incumbent Jon Lefebure with 3,017 votes to Lefebure’s 3,007.

Port Edward saw Knut Bjorndal get 113 votes, 10 ahead of incumbent Dave MacDonald.

The Village of Chase saw Rod Crowe pull out 11 votes ahead of David Lepsoe, while in Midway, Martin Fromme got 15 more votes than incumbent Doug McMynn.

In Valemount, Owen Torgerson beat out Sandy Salt with 145 votes to her 126.

Over in Chetwynd, newcomer Allen Courtoreille won over Alec Brownlee by 24 votes, while over on Vancouver Island, Michelle Staples beat out Martin Barker by 26 votes to take the reigns in Duncan.

In Belcarra, Neil Belenkie pulled ahead of Cameron James Ross by just 29 votes and over in the Kootenays, Creston’s incumbent Ron Toyota beat William Hutchinson by 70 votes.

