Evil Dead: The Musical. (Contributed)

Evil Dead: The Musical to perform at Kelowna Actors Studio

The performance is a comedic, live stage show, of the cult classic film trilogy

If you’re into chainsaws, boomsticks and blood, Evil Dead: The Musical may have you covered this Halloween season.

Evil Dead is a comedic, live stage show, of the cult classic film trilogy. Part Rocky Horror, part Monty Python, this award-winning fan-favorite production is taking Kelowna by bloody storm this October.

The play follows five college students as they travel to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It’s all up to Ash (a housewares employee, turned demon-killing hero) and his trusty chainsaw to save the day. Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell bad jokes… and all to music.

The songs in the show are completely off the wall. Titles like “All the Men in My Life Keep Getting Killed by Candarian Demons” and “What the F**k was That?” has audiences rolling on the floor, and screaming for more and more blood.

The show takes place at the Kelowna Actors studio from Oct. 21 to Nov. 7. Seating is socially distanced. Tickets are $59 and can be purchased here.

READ MORE: Professional basketball league eyes Kelowna for possible expansion

READ MORE: VIDEO: Travelling musicians perform parking lot concerts across B.C. Interior

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New Airbnb portal allows local governments to closely monitor listings
Next story
No one found in creek in Vernon water rescue ‘so far’: deputy fire chief

Just Posted

City of Kelowna moving temporary shelter off Recreation Avenue

Sheltering space moving to 890 Baillie Avenue, expected to be completed this week

Evil Dead: The Musical to perform at Kelowna Actors Studio

The performance is a comedic, live stage show, of the cult classic film trilogy

Professional basketball league eyes Kelowna for possible expansion

The CEBL was the first Canadian professional sports league to successfully complete its 2020 season in a bubble format

30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Central Okanagan health region in August

The 30 new cases reported in August brings the total number in region to 239

Allegedly stolen puppy reunited with owners in Kelowna

The puppy was reportedly turned into the RCMP

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

No one found in creek in Vernon water rescue ‘so far’: deputy fire chief

First responders are responding to reports of an individaul stuck in the creek

Police watchdog investigating after man injured in Penticton RCMP cells

Man suffers serious injuries after being lodged into cells at the detachment

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Four more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 31 active cases in isolation in the health region

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Liberal effort to reset policy agenda panned by rivals as too much talk, not action

Trudeau said it’s ‘all too likely’ families won’t be able to gather for Thanksgiving next month

Most Read