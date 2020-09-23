Evil Dead: The Musical to perform at Kelowna Actors Studio

The performance is a comedic, live stage show, of the cult classic film trilogy

If you’re into chainsaws, boomsticks and blood, Evil Dead: The Musical may have you covered this Halloween season.

Evil Dead is a comedic, live stage show, of the cult classic film trilogy. Part Rocky Horror, part Monty Python, this award-winning fan-favorite production is taking Kelowna by bloody storm this October.

The play follows five college students as they travel to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It’s all up to Ash (a housewares employee, turned demon-killing hero) and his trusty chainsaw to save the day. Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell bad jokes… and all to music.

The songs in the show are completely off the wall. Titles like “All the Men in My Life Keep Getting Killed by Candarian Demons” and “What the F**k was That?” has audiences rolling on the floor, and screaming for more and more blood.

The show takes place at the Kelowna Actors studio from Oct. 21 to Nov. 7. Seating is socially distanced. Tickets are $59 and can be purchased here.

