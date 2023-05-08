B.C. Premier David Eby said government is taking serious the recommendations following the release of a forensic audit into BC Housing. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Ex-CEO of BC Housing called out for conflict of interest involving wife: report

Audit finds Atira Womens Resource Society received about $35 million than other providers

The long-awaited forensic audit into BC Housing is highlighting a conflict of interest between the former CEO of the housing corporate and its largest contractor, which is headed by his wife.

Shayne Ramsey resigned as CEO in September 2022. His spouse is Janice Abbott, CEO of Atira Womens Resource Society.

According to EY, who facilitated the audit, there were “numerous instances” where Ramsey made decisions that were made to benefit Atira.

The report, released Monday (May 8) went on to find that policies in place to manage the conflict of interest were “innefective,” adding that rules were broken several times.

This lack of action “resulted in a culture, whereby it was deemed acceptable to tolerate non-compliance with (conflict-of-interest) policies,” the report findings reads. Mismanagement of the conflict of interest had “permeated” throughout BC Housing.

“Furthermore, the cultural implications appear to have resulted in Atira receiveing preferential treatment from BC Housing and being offered greater access to public funds than similar (providers).”

The report finds that Atira received $35 million more than the next highest provider as it bypassed BC Housing’s standard approval channels and directly approached senior members of BC Housing for funding and other requests.

More to come.

RELATED: BC Housing gets new, permanent CEO

RELATED: Premier David Eby promises BC Housing forensic audit release ‘as soon as possible’

RELATED: BC Liberals call on government to immediately release forensic audit of BC Housing

RELATED: Penticton heads to court over homeless shelter as BC Housing audit begins

BC governmentBC Housing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
West Kelowna issues water quality advisory for Rose Valley – Sunnyside/Pritchard
Next story
Kelowna council calls for quick completion on Glenmore Recreation Park

Just Posted

The master plan for Glenmore Recreation Park was prepared in 2016 with Phases 1 through 3 built from 2017 through 2021. (City of Kelowna)
Kelowna council calls for quick completion on Glenmore Recreation Park

Marcel Poisson is the winner of $100,000. (BCLC/Submitted)
Evening stroll makes Kelowna man $100,000 richer

(File photo)
Facebook post warning of alleged teen sex assault in Kelowna

The bridge on Maw Main FSR is washed out and other backcountry roads are unstable. (OKIB photos)
FLOOD WATCH: Westside roads unstable on Okanagan Indian Band

Pop-up banner image