(Sean Taylor/Twitter)

(Sean Taylor/Twitter)

Ex-Kelowna nurse who ran for PPC faces hearing for racism, anti-COVID remarks

Sean Taylor is accused of making racist and unprofessional comments

A Kelowna former nurse who also served as a soldier, paramedic, firefighter and as a candidate for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay People’s Party of Canada, is facing a conduct and competence hearing for allegedly racist and unprofessional comments made between March 31, 2020, and Nov. 2, 2020.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives will be investigating six instances where Sean Taylor made remarks that are contrary to the professional standards upheld by the college.

The college alleges that Taylor said “you will get people to wear your masks and put them in your internment camps … but there is a group of people, myself included, and you, and a bunch of friends, who will not comply. We will meet you in the streets and do this the old-fashioned way,” about mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions.

The college is investigating remarks that Taylor made linking the virus to China.

He is also reported to have said “I wanna take a road trip and go down and play paintball,” regarding Black Lives Matter protests.

Taylor was openly anti-mask and restrictions. The hearing will be investigating his comments made as a medical professional regarding hospitals and safety.

“I don’t wear a mask […] it’s a load of horse s—t,” he also is to have said.

Additionally, on June 22, 2020, Taylor interviewed with Global News where he discussed allegations of racial discrimination against Indigenous patients. He expressed the view that news of Indigenous racism in healthcare has resulted in patients making allegations of racism against a nurse “when they do not get their way.”

The hearing will take place on Nov. 15 and 17, 2022 in Vancouver.

The full citation of the hearing by the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives is online.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownanursePractical nursesracism

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Preliminary inquiry around death of Ashley Simpson continues in Salmon Arm court
Next story
126 warnings issued in 1 hour during Kelowna RCMP cone zone safety stops

Just Posted

(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)
Interior Health warns of monkeypox automated call scam

Sewer system work will be done on Lakeshore Road near Uplands Drive. (Black Press file photo)
Sewer upgrades will slow traffic on Kelowna’s Lakeshore Road

The Rotary Club of Kelowna presents The Bridge with a cheque for $35,000 towards the purchase of a passenger van. (Left to Right) President Bill Redmond; John Yarschenko, Executive Director of The Bridge Youth & Family Services; Kelly Paley, Director of Community Engagement at The Bridge; Past President Lenetta Parry; and Sheldon Paulger, Chair of the Rotary Club of Kelowna’s Donations Committee. (Photo/The Bridge)
Kelowna Rotary donation helps The Bridge drive towards new van

(Sean Taylor/Twitter)
Ex-Kelowna nurse who ran for PPC faces hearing for racism, anti-COVID remarks