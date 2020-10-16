Sheriffs lead John Brittain into the courthouse. (Penticton Western News file)

Sheriffs lead John Brittain into the courthouse. (Penticton Western News file)

Ex-wife of convicted Penticton killer speaks out after his sentencing

John Brittain was sentenced yesterday to life in prison for the 2019 killing of four people

The ex-wife of a Penticton man sentenced Oct. 15, to life in prison for the 2019 killing of four people, is speaking out.

Katherine Brittain said in her statement to the public (below) the day after the sentencing that she wishes the community to know she, “never wished any harm to any of the deceased victims.”

On Oct. 14 the Capital News reported that John Brittain killed his ex-wife’s four neighbours to stop them from ‘bullying’ her.

READ MORE: Penticton man killed ex-wife’s 4 neighbours to stop them from ‘bullying’ her

That day in a Kelowna Supreme Court room he pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder, for killing four of his ex-wife Katherine Brittain’s neighbours — Susan and Barry Wonch, Rudi Winter and Darlene Knippelberg, all of whom were in their 60s and 70s — in April 2019.

READ MORE: Penticton mass-murderer to spend life in prison, 25 years before parole

His ex-wife Katherine has been the subject of conversations questioning her involvement in the incident.

During the sentencing hearing, the daughter of a victim said to Brittain, “We know (Katherine) made you do it, you should just man up and tell the truth.”

Brittain interjected, “Kathy had nothing to do with this. You have no facts.”

The following statement was provided by Michael Welsh, lawyer for Katherine Brittain, on her behalf. Welsh explained the statement was released now that court proceedings are complete. Issuing a statement from her beforehand, he said, would not have been appropriate.

The statement is verbatim as follows:

Ms. Brittain remains shocked and saddened by the actions of John Brittain, whom she divorced in January 2014. Despite groundless rumours, she wishes the community to know that she never wished any harm to any of the deceased victims. She had no prior knowledge that Mr. Brittain intended to kill anyone, and never suggested that he do so. She was and remains devastated and appalled by these killings. The problems she had reported to the City of Penticton of two neighbours violating city bylaws were ones she was dealing with through proper channels with the city. She never wanted Mr. Brittain to be involved, and never imagined he could act as he did. Mr. Brittain’s actions destroyed the lives of the families of the victims, and Ms. Brittain’s own life. She cannot fathom how he could ever believe that, in taking these lives, he was somehow helping her. That he did so, thinking he was acting on her behalf, is a burden she will carry her whole life. The judge at his sentencing hearing this week stated she accepted as fact that no one, which includes Ms. Brittain, had any idea that Mr. Brittain would do what he did. As was acknowledged by Mr. Brittain in court, my client is also a victim of his actions. She has been terrorized, and her property has been significantly vandalized as a result of blame for his actions being baselessly attached to her. She only hopes that with Mr. Brittain taking proper responsibility for his actions, and the court sentencing him appropriately, the Penticton community can begin to heal and that people, particularly the families of the victims with whom she deeply sympathizes, will accept that she had no part in his horrific actions.

Michael Welsh, lawyer for Katherine Brittain

READ MORE: Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’

READ MORE: Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mass shootings

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.
Next story
Central Okanagan school briefs: Traffic safety a school district priority

Just Posted

Sheriffs lead John Brittain into the courthouse. (Penticton Western News file)
Ex-wife of convicted Penticton killer speaks out after his sentencing

John Brittain was sentenced yesterday to life in prison for the 2019 killing of four people

Mount Boucherie secondary teacher Tyler Ernst led school trustees and staff in an instructional session on how to pronounce 'Every Child Matters' in the Okanagan language at last Wednesday's board of education meeting. (Barry Gerding/Black Press Media)
Central Okanagan school briefs: Traffic safety a school district priority

Trustees salute bus driver, traffic safety officer in recognizing School Bus Safety Awareness Week, Oct. 13-23

Fernando’s Pub is located in downtown Kelowna. (Contributed)
Fernando’s Pub in Kelowna to close its doors for the winter

Fernando’s staff said COVID-19 restrictions have hit the pub hard

Upper Bench Estate Winery’s 2019 Riesling was named wine of the year, Oct. 15. (Okanagan Wine Festivals Society)
Penticton winery takes top spot in British Columbia Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards

West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Winery was also honoured with a Platinum award

(File photo)
Kelowna resident falls victim to ‘Grandparent Scam’, RCMP issue warning

A ‘lawyer’ convinced victim to send money to get son out of police custody

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry urging safety if voting this weekend

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is being investigated for a cluster of cases of COVID-19
3 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, cluster outbreak in Merritt

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is closed following a cluster of cases of COVID-19

PDCSS executive director Becky Vermette told The Spotlight that providing assisted living services was creating an annual deficit of approximately $70,000 per year. (Photo contributed.)
Princeton’s seniors residence faces sharp cutbacks to services

Meals, suite cleaning and security scheduled to be discontinued in December

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

Robyn Cyr, Carmen Massey, Kari Wilkinson, Caroline Grover, Jenna Robins are the team behind the Shuswap’s Tsuts’weye Women’s Entrepreneur and Innovation Network. (Kristal Burgess photo)
Tsuts’weye project positioned to help Shuswap business women through pandemic

Tsuts’weye Women’s Entrepreneur and Innovation Network has busy first year

Most Read