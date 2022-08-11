‘Exactly what Peachland deserves’: Development at Todd’s RV takes next step

Conceptual rendering of residential development planned for the former Todd’s RV site. (Photo/Porchlight Developments)

A major residential development planned for the Todd’s RV & Campground site in Peachland is moving forward.

Porchlight Developments is developing six buildings, up to six-storeys each for a total of 46 units, and four family cabins. Council unanimously approved a development permit for the project at its Tuesday (Aug. 09) meeting.

“A resort-like development like this is exactly what Peachland deserves,” said Coun. Mike Kent. “It’s a very attractive amenity to be used as an economic driver for the community.”

Porchlight expects to start construction in phases in spring 2023, and to complete the project within four years.

“I think this developer will be an example for many other developers coming to town,” said Coun. Patrick Van Minsel.

Mayor Cindy Fortin added she was said to see Todd’s RV go.

“But this is a good resort and has great character to it,” she said. “So I’m looking forward to seeing it developed.”

Council was also expected to consider amendments to the Official Community Plan and zoning bylaws for Porchlight’s other project on Clements Crescent. However, it was pulled from Tuesday’s agenda. No reason was given. The Clements project, planned for next to Peachland Elementary, is a four-storey, 84-unit building.

