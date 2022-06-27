Sicamous RCMP say vehicle was going twice the posted speed when it was clocked on Highway 1 on June 25, 2022. (Black Press file photo)

Sicamous RCMP say vehicle was going twice the posted speed when it was clocked on Highway 1 on June 25, 2022. (Black Press file photo)

Excessive speed: Sicamous RCMP say vehicle clocked going 205 km/h on Highway 1

Vehicle impounded for seven days, driver fined and may face more penalties

A driver was stopped, ticketed and their vehicle impounded by Sicamous RCMP after it was reportedly clocked travelling on Highway 1 at twice the posted speed.

Cpl. Wade Fisher said police were conducting speed enforcement on Saturday, June 25 on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous when, about 10:15 p.m., an eastbound vehicle was clocked at 205 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The driver, who had a Class 1 driver’s licence, was ticketed for excessive speed with a fine of $483. The vehicle was towed and imp0unded for seven days.

Police said the driver will also be subject to ICBC’s Driver Risk Premium Program. That could mean more penalties, including fines and possible licence suspensions.

“Needless to say, a motorist traveling at twice the posted speed limit presents a significant and unnecessary risk to everyone on the highway,” wrote Fisher in a media release.

With more traffic on the highway now that summer has arrived, police remind drivers to be aware of speed and their driving environment to help keep roads safe.

Read more: Level of Shuswap Lake drops a smidgeon but peak still in question

Read more: Details of high speed flight to Sicamous ending in death heard in Salmon Arm court


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DrivingRCMPSicamous

Previous story
Body of missing Calgary man found in Okanagan Lake
Next story
B.C.’s weekend heat wave may have set records, if it wasn’t for the 2021 heat dome

Just Posted

RCMP have converged on a property in Peachland late on Monday, June 27. (Gary Barnes - Capital News)
BREAKING: Possible shooting in Peachland

Semi crashes in North Okanagan. (Facebook)
Tractor trailer crashes into Monte Lake off Highway 97

Kelowna council considering the rezoning of 11 properties in the Gateway to address illegal industrial activities. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Industrial rezoning in Kelowna’s Gateway considered by council

B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon speaks at a Kelowna Chamber of Commerce luncheon Jun. 27, 2002. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
Affordability in B.C. the focus for Liberal leader Falcon at Kelowna Chamber lunch