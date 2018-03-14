Picture of the digital display of one of the devices used by police to measure speed. In this picture the display indicates that the target was travelling at a rate of 153 km/hr, measured at a distance of 314.1 metres. - Image: RCMP

Excessive speeding rampant in Central Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP net several excessive speeders during course of the past week

One woman was driving 150 kilometres an hour. Another was exceeding the speed limit by 110 kms/hr.

And RCMP are warning Okanagan drivers to slow down, or they could find themselves without their wheels for at least a week.

On Sunday, just before the afternoon rush hour, an officer with RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services (COTS) was conducting traffic enforcement when he stopped a vehicle along Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

Using a speed measuring device, the officer was able to determine that the driver of that vehicle had been allegedly travelling 73 km’s over the posted speed limit of 80 km/hr. As a result of her actions behind the wheel, the woman’s 4-door sedan was towed from the roadway to be impounded for a minimum seven-day period.

Just a day earlier, an enforcement officer with the Kelowna RCMP’s Municipal Traffic Section, performed a traffic stop with a black sports car he observed to allegedly be speeding excessively, going at least 150 km/hr in the posted 60 km/hr zone speed limit.

Since March 6, RCMP throughout the Central Okanagan have charged a total of seven drivers with excessive speed and towed their vehicles from local roadways and highways. Excessive speed under the BC Motor Vehicle Act carries fine amounts which range from $368 to $483.

“RCMP throughout the Central Okanagan wish to remind motorists that March is distracted driving month, in addition to watching for those travelling at dangerously high speeds, they continue to search for drivers distracted by their electronic devices,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trans Mountain seeks permanent injunction against protesters in court
Next story
B.C. Interior teacher suspended one week for shoving kids

Just Posted

B.C.’s new speculation tax could delay massive Kelowna hotel project

Developer says timing of 33-storey tower will be pushed back if tax, or ‘spectre of tax,’ remains

Economic outlook projects stable growth for B.C.

But economist says new NDP housing taxes pose concern

Excessive speeding rampant in Central Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP net several excessive speeders during course of the past week

Money being raised for family of Kelowna fire victim

A Go Fund Me Account has been set up for the family of Loree Dubuque, who died Monday

National Geographic photojournalist to visit UBCO

Kelowna - Jo-Anne McArthur will be at the university March 19 to 23

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

#LeaveYourPhoneAlone: Driver caught using device twice within 7 minutes

In other case, police nab drivers texting side by side

NDP’s Singh rejects terrorism, preaches ‘love, courage’

Questions swirl after reports he attended rally for violent religious leader three years ago in California

Trump’s new economic aide calls Trudeau ‘crazy’ lefty

Cable-TV personality Larry Kudlow named new director of White House National Economic Council

Letter: Receiving the absolute best of care

Kelowna letter-writer says they received top notch care at KGH

Big Air Miles win at Downtown Kelowna Safeway

Loyal customer wins one of 20 prizes across Canada

VIDEO: Woman’s story goes viral after helping bloody senior she found on B.C. street

‘I hope next time someone is in need of help, we all will jump in and do our part,’ Mariam Roya urges others

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. woman wins lottery spot in New York City marathon

Williams Lake’s Jen French was one of 120,000 people in the running for a marathon spot

Most Read