Excessive speeding rampant in Central Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP net several excessive speeders during course of the past week

Picture of the digital display of one of the devices used by police to measure speed. In this picture the display indicates that the target was travelling at a rate of 153 km/hr, measured at a distance of 314.1 metres. - Image: RCMP

One woman was driving 150 kilometres an hour. Another was exceeding the speed limit by 110 kms/hr.

And RCMP are warning Okanagan drivers to slow down, or they could find themselves without their wheels for at least a week.

On Sunday, just before the afternoon rush hour, an officer with RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services (COTS) was conducting traffic enforcement when he stopped a vehicle along Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

Using a speed measuring device, the officer was able to determine that the driver of that vehicle had been allegedly travelling 73 km’s over the posted speed limit of 80 km/hr. As a result of her actions behind the wheel, the woman’s 4-door sedan was towed from the roadway to be impounded for a minimum seven-day period.

Just a day earlier, an enforcement officer with the Kelowna RCMP’s Municipal Traffic Section, performed a traffic stop with a black sports car he observed to allegedly be speeding excessively, going at least 150 km/hr in the posted 60 km/hr zone speed limit.

Since March 6, RCMP throughout the Central Okanagan have charged a total of seven drivers with excessive speed and towed their vehicles from local roadways and highways. Excessive speed under the BC Motor Vehicle Act carries fine amounts which range from $368 to $483.

“RCMP throughout the Central Okanagan wish to remind motorists that March is distracted driving month, in addition to watching for those travelling at dangerously high speeds, they continue to search for drivers distracted by their electronic devices,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.