The exhibit runs for the next two months at the Kelowna Art Gallery (Photo courtesy of Kelowna Art Gallery)

Exhibit at Kelowna Art Gallery lets participants conduct their own symphony

The “Experiment in F# Minor” exhibit runs from January 18 to March 15

A new immersive sound installation at the Kelowna Art Gallery lets participants conduct their own symphony without any instruments.

The “Experiment in F# Minor” exhibit by Kelowna artists Janet Cardiff and George Bures Miller features a variety of speakers on top of a wooden table. When people walk past the object in different locations, light sensors around the object are activated and burst out different organ, violin, electric guitar and horn sounds.

Adding to the symphony experience, participants also hear the sounds fade up, overlap, mingle or fade down from the speakers as they walk throughout the room.

This isn’t the first art installation the artists have created in Kelowna. For over three decades, they’ve create numerous multimedia exhibits in the Okanagan that showcase obsolete instruments, technologies and sounds.

The exhibit runs from January 18 until March 15 and was established in partnership with the the University of British Columbia Okanagan Campus’ Living Things Festival.

