Big White Road and Highway 33 are getting repaved. Construction is expected to last until Sep. 18. (Facebook Photo)

Expect delays and one-lane traffic along Highway 33

Repaving is underway along Highway 33 and Big White Road

Expect delays travelling along Highway 33 as crews get to work paving the road.

A 39.5 km section of the highway from Carmi Station off Highway 33 up to Big White Road is being repaved, as well as a four-kilometre stretch of Big White Road.

Work started on the Big White Road on Wednesday, Aug. 12 and work on the entire project is expected to last until Sep. 18.

During the paving, traffic will be reduced to occasional one-way alternating lanes. Drivers can expect minor delays during paving.

For up to date information on any delays or closures, go to www.drivebc.ca.

Kelowna-based Emil Anderson Construction is operating the $6.5 million dollar project.

In addition to the repaving, concrete roadside barriers are also being replaced.


Road conditions

