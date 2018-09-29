Wilma Simpkins (left) and Jay McKay enjoy a walk through Mission Creek Park Saturday. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Expect rainy weather this weekend in Kelowna

At least the kids don’t mind

While Saturday’s weather has been pretty promising so far, Environment Canada has rain in the forecast for Sunday.

Temperatures for Sunday are expected to reach a high of 9 C with periods of rain. Monday and Tuesday look no better, with Monday’s temperature’s expecting to reach 10 C and Tuesday’s reaching 8 C with rain.

As Culture Days are held this weekend in Kelowna, activities are available indoors tomorrow.

Check our schedule for details.

Nursing mothers in Kelowna aim to end stigma around breastfeeding

