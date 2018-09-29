Expect rainy weather this weekend in Kelowna

While Saturday’s weather has been pretty promising so far, Environment Canada has rain in the forecast for Sunday.
Temperatures for Sunday are expected to reach a high of 9 C with periods of rain. Monday and Tuesday look no better, with Monday’s temperature’s expecting to reach 10 C and Tuesday’s reaching 8 C with rain.
As Culture Days are held this weekend in Kelowna, activities are available indoors tomorrow.
Check our schedule for details.
