Police SUV in Kelowna

Expect traffic delays this Sunday in Kelowna

The annual Ride for Dad will be taking place this Sunday

Minor traffic delays should be expected this Sunday for the annual Okanagan Ride for Dad event.

Kelowna RCMP will be providing traffic control assistance for the annual Okanagan Ride for Dad which takes place on Sunday June 10. Motorists can expect minor traffic delays between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. along the ride route.

Related:Vancouver police execute warrant in search for suspected murder victim

Hundreds of motorcyclists will be under police escort as they depart from Banner Recreation on McCurdy Road at exactly 10:00 a.m., the procession with travel westbound along Highway 97. The ride route will continue along Highway 97, across the William R. Bennett Bridge, into West Kelowna to Bering Road, where it exits, ending at the Real Canadian Superstore at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Related:Update: Drugs suspected in armed robbery with fake police lights

Intersections along Highway 97 will be affected to allow the ride to proceed uninterrupted through both Central Okanagan communities.

Police are advising motorists to expect some minor delays, plan ahead and consider adjusting their commutes accordingly. Motorists are also reminded to obey all directions provided by traffic control flaggers and of course their local police.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP investigate suspicious death on B.C. First Nation
Next story
Newly minted PhD graduate keeps her ties to UBC Okanagan in Kelowna

Just Posted

Gateway casino workers ready to strike

BCGEU strike vote mandate for Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon casinos has 93.1% support

Reaching out to Okanagan homeless veterans

VETS Canada creating network across Okanagan Valley

Blasting warning for Aurora Heights

West Kelowna permit issued for blasting to start June 14

BNA bowls a strike with new venture

BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery adds bowling alley

Kelowna RCMP on the look out for those with the need for speed

RCMP worked with volunteers

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

Injured deer killing leads to roadside confrontation on Vancouver Island highway

Graphic warning: Story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

B.C. man who died in work accident had gotten engaged two days earlier

Family identifies Nanaimo’s Joe Hermann, 40, as the person killed at Parksville job site Monday

Trudeau denies ‘negative interaction’ after old B.C. editorial alleging misbehaviour goes viral

Prime minister reponds to allegations from a Creston Valley Advance editorial printed 18 years ago

Chefs showcase Indigenous cuisine in B.C.

On top of leading a kitchen in the province, owner travels around Canada to introduce his cuisine

No charges in police shooting deaths of north BC mother and son

RCMP officer’s actions justified in report including Molotov cocktails and guns in 2016 incident.

Boat of missing B.C. chief found in river, 17 years after presumed death

Sam Douglas drowned nearly two decades ago on the river he loved

RCMP investigate suspicious death on B.C. First Nation

Police release few details on death of woman on Esk’etemc First Nation last week

B.C. man recalls terrifying experience at edge of Fuego volcano in Guatemala

‘I had never been on a volcano when it started grumbling. That was scary.’

Most Read