Explore another culture: Kelowna’s seasonal holiday list

The Central Okanagan has a variety of cultural events this season

Kelowna is a mixing pot of culture.

Different cultural events are happening around the Central Okanagan this season, and we wanted to share some with you.

Christmas Bazaar with the Okanagani Magyar Ház

Join the Hungarian club today at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1670 Ross Rd. for a delicious lunch of goulash soup and cabbage rolls. Bring your family and friends because everyone is invited!

Christmas party with the Okanagan Croatian Club

The Okanagan Croatian Club would like to invite you to our 2018 Christmas Party. Everyone is welcome so bring your family, children, friends, co-workers and neighbours.

This years party will be on Sunday, Dec. 9 at the Westbank Lion Community Center, 2466 Main Street, West Kelowna. Tickets are $20 and children 16 and under are free. Drinks and liquor are available for purchase at door. Doors open a 2 p.m. Dec. 9.

Bake sale New Years Eve Dance with German Canadian Harmonie Club

Baked goods will be available for purchase at the Wine Stube Bake Sale, Dec. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 1696 Cary Rd. A New Years Eve dance will be held Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $40 for members and $50 for guests. Dinner will also be served.

New Years Eve party with the Kelowna Canadian Italian Club

Long-time KCIC member Josephine is the head chef for the New Year’s Eve Celebration. She has cooked at many of the club’s large dinners at the club house.

She has created a fantastic Italian Buffet menu for New Year’s Eve at the Parkinson Recreation Centre. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6. Tickets are $80 and children under 16 are $40.

Call 250-762-0900 for more information.

Chanukah Party with the Okanagan Jewish Community

For children of any age! Join the community for this beloved event as we light our menorahs, spin the dreidels, and nosh on some hot, fresh latkes Dec. 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. at 102 Snowsell Road North.

