Explore Hungarian culture this summer in West Kelowna

The Okanagan Hungarian Society will be holding events this weekend

The Hungarian Cultural Centre is keeping busy this summer.

The centre, located at 1670 Ross Rd. in West Kelowna, is hosting a jazzy summer evening with Salve and Ed from Vancouver Saturday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 the door.

A Hungarian lunch will also be held Aug. 4 at 12 p.m. for $12.

Hungarian Stuffed Peppers, potatoes, surprise dessert and coffee will be offered.

Call 250-864-2436 for details or leave a message at 250-769-1609.

