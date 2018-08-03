Explore Hungarian culture this summer in West Kelowna

The Hungarian Cultural Centre is keeping busy this summer.
The centre, located at 1670 Ross Rd. in West Kelowna, is hosting a jazzy summer evening with Salve and Ed from Vancouver Saturday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 the door.
A Hungarian lunch will also be held Aug. 4 at 12 p.m. for $12.
READ MORE: Carli’s Cultural Connections: Hungarians support other societies
Hungarian Stuffed Peppers, potatoes, surprise dessert and coffee will be offered.
Call 250-864-2436 for details or leave a message at 250-769-1609.
edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.