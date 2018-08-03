Explore Hungarian culture this summer in West Kelowna

The Okanagan Hungarian Society will be holding events this weekend

The Hungarian Cultural Centre is keeping busy this summer.

The centre, located at 1670 Ross Rd. in West Kelowna, is hosting a jazzy summer evening with Salve and Ed from Vancouver Saturday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 the door.

A Hungarian lunch will also be held Aug. 4 at 12 p.m. for $12.

READ MORE: Carli’s Cultural Connections: Hungarians support other societies

Hungarian Stuffed Peppers, potatoes, surprise dessert and coffee will be offered.

Call 250-864-2436 for details or leave a message at 250-769-1609.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Breaking: Snowy Mountain wildfire jumps Similkameen River
Next story
BC Wildfire to call in help from other provinces, countries

Just Posted

BC Wildfire to call in help from other provinces, countries

B.C.’s wildifre situation has become so intense that it’s now time for outside help.

Breaking: Snowy Mountain wildfire jumps Similkameen River

The Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos continues to rage out of control

Glenmore Bosley’s hosts fundraiser for emergency animal rescue

The pet store is looking for gently used items and monetary donations

Man randomly attacks strangers with metal bar in Kelowna’s downtown

A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting several people

Explore Hungarian culture this summer in West Kelowna

The Okanagan Hungarian Society will be holding events this weekend

Taco Thursday: Explore Kelowna’s food truck scene

The Capital News will be featuring food trucks around the city this summer

Blue Jays delight Canadian fans with 7-3 win over M’s

Hauschild makes impressive debut for victors in Seattle

Highway 97 north of Cache Creek reopens to single-lane alternating traffic

Loon Lake Road also closed due to mudslides, and Highway 24 down to single-lane alternating traffic.

Willy freed! DFO uses innovative audio technique to draw orca from Vancouver Island harbour

T073B’s nearly two-week-long stay at Comox Harbour has come to an end

Update: Highway 5 closed in northbound lane near Merritt

The vehicle incident took place Aug. 2

Hot cars stopped for speeding on the way to B.C. racetrack

Lamborghini, McLaren impounded by Ridge Meadows RCMP

Fatal crash, wildfire cause traffic snarls on Alberta-B.C. boundary

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass

Sole survivor in B.C. plane crash on the mend, family says

Spencer Neufeld was flying with another pilot and a friend when the aircraft crashed near Lillooet

Crews responding to 3 hectare wildfire near Merritt

Popular Rockin’ River music festival begins tonight south of town

Most Read