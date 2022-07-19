Explosive fire sparked at Vernon townhome

A fire at a 20th Street townhouse late Monday, July 18. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
A fire at a 20th Street townhouse late Monday, July 18. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)A fire at a 20th Street townhouse late Monday, July 18. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Emergency crews are investigating a late night fire at a Harwood-area townhouse Monday night.

Fire was seen coming from the 20th Avenue complex around 11 p.m. July 18, after a reported explosion.

A witness first on scene said she knocked on all the doors in the unit but no one came out.

Glass was strewn across the road along with debris.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

RAED MORE: Wind-snapped tree destroys truck at Westside campsite

READ MORE: ‘Suspicious’ North Westside camp fire investigated

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefirefightersVernon

Previous story
Mom pleading with Kelowna community to find her son
Next story
B.C. Attorney General David Eby expected to announce NDP leadership bid

Just Posted

(Photo - BCHockey_Source/Instagram)
Hockey players from all over the Okanagan taking part in Team B.C. camp

Jordan Michael Stuparyk (Trianna Russell/Facebook)
Mom pleading with Kelowna community to find her son

(The District of Lake Country)
Take the Carr’s Landing Road survey and win

Five vehicle collided on Springfield Road near Durnin Road in Kelowna on July 19. (Photo/Jordy Cunningham)
5 vehicle crash slows traffic on Springfield Road in Kelowna