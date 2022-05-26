(Tara Gove/Contributed)

‘Extensive damage’ in Glenmore crash

Both drivers sent to hospital in multi-vehicle collision

Glenmore Road North was closed on Thursday afternoon after a multi-vehicle collision sent two women to hospital.

A grey Nissan Versa was travelling southbound around the 3500-block of Glenmore Road North when it passed a water truck, losing control and colliding with a white Subaru Crosstrek heading northbound.

The lone drivers, two adult women, were taken to hospital with unknown injuries. Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Tammy Lobb said there was extensive damage to both vehicles.

The Southeast Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone in the area that may have seen the Nissan Versa or have dashcam footage are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

