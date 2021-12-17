Extra transit trips and new South Okanagan route start 2022

The new route will provide service between West Bench and Penticton

BC Transit will be expanding its service to the South Okanagan in 2022.

Starting Jan. 3, there will additional trips on existing routes to reduce wait times and improve the convenience of using transit and a new route.

Route 70 between Kelowna and Penticton will be adding two additional round-trips Tuesdays through to Fridays, and Route 30 between Summerland and Penticton will add Saturday service and an additional mid-day trip Monday through Friday.

A new route will provide service between West Bench and Penticton, Mondays through Fridays. This route, Route 11, will also offer free service for the first week until Jan. 10.

The service will cost $2.25 per trip, with additional discount fare options including monthly passes and sets of tickets available for purchase at the RDOS office at 101 Martin Street in Penticton.

“This project has been long in the making and it is great to be able to connect Greater West Bench residents and visitors to larger centres through this local transit service,” says Electoral Area F Director Riley Gettens.

Transit infrastructure such as poles and signage will be installed over the course of the next couple of weeks at bus stop locations throughout the community ahead of service.

Anyone using the West Bench transit service between January 3 and January 7 will also be invited to enter for their chance to win a gift certificate to Landmark Cinemas. Bring your own pen or pencil to fill out a ballot and drop it in the onboard contest box. The winner will be drawn on January 14, 2022.

The additional route and trips are part of the ongoing work on the Okanagan Similkameen transit future plan, which is currently undergoing updates from the 2015 version of the plan.

