Extreme caution advised in West Kelowna due to fire threat

City urging the public to be especially vigilant in parks and forested areas

West Kelowna’s is urging the public to be extremely cautious in parks and forested areas die to the current hot dry weather and high fire threat. —Image credit: contributed

With summer temperatures soaring and the fire danger rating at high to extreme, West Kelowna Fire Rescue and the City of West Kelowna are urging visitors to area parks and forested areas to use extreme caution with cigarettes, off-road vehicles and anything that could start a grass or forest fire.

And it says if you see smoke in a forested area, call 911 immediately.

It is also reminding the public campfires are currently banned in West Kelowna and on Crown land areas. Cigarettes must be discarded in ashtrays. Fireworks are also banned in West Kelowna, except for special events where organizers using trained technicians have been given the okay from the fire chief.

Anyone caught throwing cigarettes from moving vehicles is subject to a municipal and provincial fine totaling $1,075 for each offense.

Off-road recreation enthusiasts are reminded that even the heat from an exhaust pipe could cause a wildfire in areas with brittle needles, dead leaves or tall, dry grass.

