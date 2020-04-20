In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook wants a judge to toss out the federal privacy watchdog’s finding that the social-media giant’s lax practices allowed personal data to be used for political purposes.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Richard Drew, File

Facebook takes Canada’s privacy czar to court over personal data probe

The 2019 investigation report cited major shortcomings in Facebook’s procedures

Facebook wants a judge to toss out the federal privacy watchdog’s finding that the social media giant’s lax practices allowed personal data to be used for political purposes.

The company’s application in the Federal Court of Canada comes two months after privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien asked the same court to declare Facebook broke the law governing how the private sector can use personal information.

The 2019 investigation report from Therrien and his British Columbia counterpart cited major shortcomings in Facebook’s procedures and called for stronger laws to protect Canadians.

The probe followed reports that Facebook let an outside organization use a digital app to access users’ personal information, and that some of the data was then passed to others.

Recipients of the information included the firm Cambridge Analytica, which was involved in U.S. political campaigns.

Facebook disputed the findings of the investigation and refused to implement recommendations.

READ MORE: Federal privacy watchdog wants judge to declare Facebook broke laws on personal info

READ MORE: Canadian privacy watchdogs find major shortcomings in Facebook probe

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

facebookFacebook privacyprivacy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two men arrested following alleged robbery at Glenmore restaurant
Next story
4-20 friendly man passes COVID-19 stress relief in Okanagan city

Just Posted

Two men arrested following alleged robbery at Glenmore restaurant

The restaurant was allegedly robbed Saturday morning about 5 a.m.

Grass fire extinguished in Bertram Park

Kelowna fire crews are responding to a smouldering grass fire in Bertram Park

Craft Beer Market to launch food and beer delivery program

The program supports team members and provides meals to kids in need

Man arrested after police respond to possible assault in West Kelowna

The man was arrested on outstanding warrants

Building evacuated due to gas leak in Kelowna

Fire crews responded to a building on Richter Street about 8:15 a.m. Monday

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

A Mountie and an elementary school teacher are among the dead

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Reported South Okanagan crime up 14 per cent in first quarter

RCMP attribute change to increase in property crime which increased 23 per cent

Osoyoos assault victim dies in hospital, man charged with aggravated assault

Roderick Ashley Flavell is currently charged with the aggravated assault of Tina Seminara

COVID-19: B.C. adds 55 ambulances, air support for remote health care

Faster testing, transport promised for rural, Indigenous communities

Shuswap Lake boat launches remain open though travel discouraged

Local governments ask that users respect physical distancing restrictions

Thefts from mailboxes spike in North Okanagan: RCMP

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have received 33 complaints from all areas since Jan. 1

Goose egg addling underway in Okanagan

Program enters its 14th year to help control populations of non-migratory Canadian Geese

Penticton RCMP investigating possible shots fired into downtown apartment

Residents reported hearing shots fired followed by glass shattering

Most Read