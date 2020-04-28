The suspect damaged the area around the ATM and fled the scene.

Failed break-in attempt at Rutland Scotiabank

No money was stolen from the bank and an alarm was triggered

An attempted break-in took place at the Scotiabank on Highway 33 in Rutland, about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

It appears an unknown person tried to enter the bank without success. The siding was ripped off the wall and a small hole was made above the night deposit box in the bank’s foyer.

The hole was too small for anyone to enter the building. An alarm was triggered but no money was stolen according to an employee of the bank.

The night deposit safe was not entered and workers were patching the hole, Tuesday afternoon. The ATM is currently out of service at the bank.

Kelowna RCMP are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Birdie business: Kelowna woman hunts for golf balls nabbed off course by ravens

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist
Next story
Shuswap family loses everything in residential fire

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors support foodbank with takeout event

Warriors to donate $10 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank for every order over $30 at a selection of local restaurants

KIJHL looking for government assistance to keep sticks on the ice

Commissioner says league may not continue without support

Failed break-in attempt at Rutland Scotiabank

No money was stolen from the bank and an alarm was triggered

Vernon, Kelowna denturists dig up business supports

Sting of pandemic eased for Okanagan denture clinics thanks to funding

Illegal dumping up Postill Lake Road in Kelowna

‘I haven’t even made it a kilometre in and I’m already absolutely disgusted’

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Heavy police presence, dogs, near Vernon college ends in 3 arrests

More information to come

COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

People have had more time to actually notice the critters that usually turn up in the spring

Shuswap family loses everything in residential fire

Fundraising effort underway, public also asked for help replacing items lost

Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall at auction: RCMP

51-year-old gunman killed 22 people

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

Halcyon Hot Springs Resort staff receive threats while working during COVID-19 crisis

The threats come even as the resort has shut down most of its operations during the crisis

COVID-19: B.C. schools expanding video classes, lending computers

20,000 teachers set up for Zoom, print materials distributed

Most Read