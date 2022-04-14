Fairfield by Marriott hotels in Vernon, Salmon Arm to employ, house Ukrainian refugees

On April 14, the general manager of Fairfield by Marriott hotel locations in Vernon and Salmon Arm said the hotels would offer employment and interim accommodations to up to 10 Ukrainian refugees. (Contributed)

The Fairfield by Marriott hotels in Vernon and Salmon Arm have announced they will be welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

Ashley Olsen, general manager of the two hotels, committed in an April 14 media release to hire up to 10 Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes in Ukraine. The hotels also committed to provide interim accommodations and support for the immediate needs of these refugees.

“We’re prepared to welcome Ukrainians with open arms,” said Olsen. “Marriott has a long history of working with organizations around the world in support of refugees, and our locations in the Interior will fully back these efforts.”

The media release noted that in support of those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Government of Canada has created the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel (CUAET) to help Ukrainians and their family members come to Canada as quickly as possible and to provide them with the ability to work and study while in Canada.

Under the CUAET, Ukrainians and their family members coming to Canada can apply for a free visitor visa and may be allowed to stay in Canada for three years, as opposed to the standard six-months for regular visitors. They also have the option to apply for an open work permit with their visa application, enabling them to find work as quickly as possible.

“The tourism industry in the region has faced a staffing shortage for many years, and the peak summer season is just around the corner. With restrictions lifted, we’re already forecasting a record year of tourists traveling to the area,” added Olsen. “We recognize there is significant pressure on the availability of housing for local residents, so we are offering housing within our hotels for these individuals.”

The hotels request that residents with friends or family in Ukraine who wish to enter Canada under the CUAET program contact Olsen at: Ashley.Olsen@marriott.com for more information.

