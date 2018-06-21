Fake cops ‘arrest’ woman, steal $6,000 in latest CRA scam

Vancouver police urge people not take calls from anyone saying they’re from the Canada Revenue Agency

Vancouver police have issued a warning after fraudsters posed as police officers and tried to arrest a woman in yet another Canada Revenue Agency scam.

Police said Thursday the 58-year-old woman received a phone call around the afternoon before from someone claiming to be from the national tax agency.

The caller told her there was a warrant for her arrest related to a balance owed from her taxes, before connecting her to another fraudster who acted as an RCMP officer.

Police said this fake cop was able to manipulate the woman into providing personal information, including her location.

Shortly after, two men wearing what appeared to be RCMP uniforms arrived where the woman was, and handcuffed her and placed her in the backseat of an older-model sedan.

She was persuaded to withdraw $6,000 from a bank near Cambie Street and West King Edward Avenue and was then driven to a Bitcoin machine in Surrey to deposit the funds. The suspects then fled the area without the victim.

“This incident has taken the CRA scam to a new level. Taking physical control of someone like this can be considered kidnapping,” Const. Jason Doucette said. “We are reminding people to hang up on anyone claiming to be from the CRA. If you want to double check, call the agency at a publicly available number.”

The first suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, 5’11”, with an average build, light brown hair and a full, trimmed beard.

The second man is described as a white man, 25 to 27 years old, with short brown hair and clean shaven.

Police are again reminding people the CRA will not threaten customers with arrest, send the police to collect funds, or accept Bitcoin and gift cards as payment.

Fake cops 'arrest' woman, steal $6,000 in latest CRA scam

