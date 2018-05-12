Fake GoFundMe account started for Grand Forks ‘flood victims’

Community Futures Boundary is advising they did not sponsor the campaign.

A fraudulent GoFundMe page for disaster victims of the Boundary flood is making the rounds.

Community Futures Boundary is advising that residents should not donate to a GoFundMe drive purportedly sponsored by “CF Boundary” as the organization says the information is not true, and it has in fact not sponsored a GoFundMe.

The fake campaign is titled “Grand Forks, BC Flood Help!” and uses verbiage taken from the Community Futures website.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page midday on Friday, Community Futures Boundary said the organization was actively working to have the campaign removed.

“THIS IS NOT A CF BOUNDARY campaign and we are actively working to have it withdrawn. Please DO NOT contribute to this campaign.”

GoFundMe campaigns have become common in the wake of disasters and tragedies worldwide. It is also not uncommon for real tragedies to spark fraudulent fundraising campaigns.

Notably, there was a fake GoFundMe set up in the wake of the Humboldt Broncos crash; the real campaign raised over $15 million.

The campaign for Grand Forks flooding was still active late Friday night, but had no donations contributed towards the $50,000 goal.

More to come.

Previous story
Electrical companies educate young bird lover
Next story
Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Just Posted

Kelowna photographer captures fiery dragon through his lens

The photo was taken completely by accident

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Check out our top stories in Kelowna and Lake Country this week

Update: Osoyoos Evacuation Order expanded to 30 more homes

An Evacuation Order has been expanded by the Town of Osoyoos

From floods to fires, prohibitions start May 15

More fire prohibitions in Kamloops Fire Centre take effect May 15

Electrical companies educate young bird lover

A Peachland kid got a chance to examine ospreys from their perch in Lake Country

Carli’s Cultural Connections: Okanagan Croatian Club

The club is trying to get new members

Indigenous leaders see new hope for LNG

‘Once in a lifetime’ economic opportunity for B.C.’s northwes

Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2

Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time against Houston

Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Justice Michel Shore made the ruling in Saskatoon where survivors spoke for and against the proposal

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

Kaleb Dahlgren, 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team in Toronto

Fake GoFundMe account started for Grand Forks ‘flood victims’

Community Futures Boundary is advising they did not sponsor the campaign.

Letter: Electoral reform disaster is a lie

Some are also railing that it will promote the rise of extremist fringe parties

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Letter: Good things to ponder thanks to Bill

After seeing the news and in the paper the beaver with arrows, I have an opposite story to tell.

Most Read