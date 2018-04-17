Fake U.S. bills passed throughout Central Okanagan

Police are investigating several persons of interest in relation to counterfeit money

Images of Persons-Of-Interest captured on video surveillance cameras and related to ongoing police investigations into the alleged illegal dealing of US Counterfeited currency throughout the Central Okanagan.

— Steven Lin

RCMP have discovered and begun investigating counterfeit U.S. currencies being passed at various local businesses such as casinos, thrift stores, financial institutions, sports complexes, drug stores, restaurants throughout the Central Okanagan.

In Kelowna, RCMP have seized several counterfeit U.S. $20 and $50 bills from local financial institutions, after those bills were used to purchase commodities and services from numerous unsuspecting businesses throughout Central Okanagan.

RELATED: Police searching for counterfeit money suspects and bike thieves

In April, RCMP have prompted 10 police files in relation to fake U.S. currency being passed at many local businesses in the Okanagan cities of Kelowna and West Kelowna.

“In most cases, these bogus bills are making it past the initial point of sale and being discovered by financial institution employees in the businesses nightly bank deposits,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Several police investigation remain in progress at the moment as RCMP continue their efforts to determine several persons of interest.

“Our hope is to prevent further incidents where these fake bills are accepted by unsuspecting retailers in our community,” asserted Cst. Jacqueline Montpetit of the Kelowna RCMP GIS Economic Crime Unit. “We recommend that business owners and operators review their policies and ensure that their employees familiarize themselves with the detection of counterfeit currency.”

RELATED: Mounties warn against potential Kelowna counterfeit scam

For an useful resource regarding security features on US currency, please click here.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP GIS Economic Crime Unit at 250-762-3300, or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. People can contact by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.