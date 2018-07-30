Falcon Ridge water advisory lifted

The community is now allowed use irrigation twice a week

A double dose of good news for customers of the Falcon Ridge community water system.

After consulting with Interior Health, the Regional District of Central Okanagan has lifted a precautionary Water Quality Advisory for approximately 55 properties connected to the Falcon Ridge system off Highway 33.

Turbidity in the water system source is once again within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

As well, the system is now back on the seasonal twice weekly Stage 2 outdoor irrigation schedule. That means customers with even number addresses may irrigate outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday while those with odd addresses may only water outside on Sunday and Wednesday. The system was on a temporary Stage 4 outdoor irrigation ban to curtail water demand so that the system reservoirs could be filled.

Residents are reminded that if they don’t need to water gardens and lawns on their allotted day and time period, please don’t waste water. By following the outdoor watering restrictions residents help ensure reservoirs are replenished and there’s an adequate water supply for everyone.

“We thank all customers for their patience and understanding, as the reduction in water demand over the past week has allowed our crews to fill both the main reservoir and the new reservoir cell that’s part of the overall $900,000 system upgrade.”Bruce Smith, communications officer said in a press release.

